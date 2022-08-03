A magistrate has spoken out about the number of weapons that are confiscated by sheriffs at Orange Courthouse each week saying it baffles him that people would bring such weapons to a Courthouse.
Magistrate David Day made the statement while Orange Local Court was sitting on Wednesday. He said the information was revealed in a security briefing he attended last week.
Mr Day said the sheriffs were finding and seizing seven weapons each week on average from people entering the courthouse.
Most of those weapons he said were "sharps".
"Mostly credit card knives and there's been a couple of sets of knuckledusters," Mr Day said.
Credit card knives are a concealed weapon where the blade can be tucked away into a card shape and some are disguised to look like a credit card. They are illegal to buy or possess in Australia.
"Why you should come to court with a credit card knife baffles me," Mr Day said.
He said their only use was to slash someone.
"As to why would you turn up to a court of law with a set of knuckle dusters on you absolutely baffles me."
"When I worked at Wyong, [where there were] two courts starting most days, they were seeing about seven blades a week.
"That was years ago.
"Orange has managed to get into the same league as Wyong."
The discovery of the weapons has been made easier by increased security at Orange Courthouse that was introduced as part of an entrance renovation that was undertaken in 2020.
The $2.2 million upgrade to Orange Courthouse was officially opened by NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman.
"The works go way beyond the cosmetic, with the complex now boasting some of the best security and amenities of any court in regional NSW including new airport style scanners," Mr Speakman said at the time.
The entrance was extended to accommodate the foyer's new security equipment, and there is a new secure exit.
The internal redesign also included a new sheriff's office and search room to be added.
