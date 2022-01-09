news, local-news,

CABONNE residents on Ophir Road say they welcome a planned upgrade to the road's T-intersection with Banjo Paterson Way but would also like Orange City Council to consider a bridge upgrade at the second crossing. Orange City Council has written to residents in the neighbourhood of the planned upgrade, which is between the first and second crossings over Summer Hill Creek but residents of Cabonne, who are also users of the road, say they haven't been consulted. OCC received funding of $700,000 from the NSW Government's Safer Roads Program to complete the upgrade which was put on hold last year when naturally occurring asbestos was identified under the existing road surface. A naturally occurring material that is commonly found in the area north-east of Orange, the asbestosis is in a stable form and is only a concern if it is disturbed in an uncontrolled manner. The work on the upgrade is expected to start on January 17, weather permitting, and will be done in two stages to deal with the asbestos safely. The road will be closed at the second crossing for about four weeks meaning residents north of the bridge will need to use a detour through Cullya Road and along Clergate Road. Ophir Road resident Rowena Andrews said she was disappointed OCC had not consulted residents further out. "Considering the people out this way are severely affected it would have been nice to be informed about it so we could have had input," she said. Artist Ted Lewis said while he understands he is from outside the OCC area, he said the second crossing's issue with flooding made it problematic to residents who lived further along Ophir Road. "I'd actually like to see them raise the height of that [part of the road], it's only got to go up about a foot or so," he said. He added he was glad to see the intersection being upgraded after a near miss recently.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/ef5cab78-4cd1-480d-9e01-0dd0c7c7bc04.jpg/r2_376_4014_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg