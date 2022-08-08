Central Western Daily

Here's what Paul's at Coco's, Dust and Sparkles and Life Pharmacy are up to

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:57am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTY: Paul Dauvin's Paul's at Coco's has been named best pizza in the Central West by Triple M. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

"It's all about the ingredients."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.