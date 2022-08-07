ORANGE'S month-long celebration of the arts, the annual City of Orange Eisteddfod gets underway on Monday.
Students of music, speech and drama and dance will take to the stage at Orange Regional Conservatorium, the Orange Civic Theatre and the Orange Function Centre during the coming weeks to showcase their talent.
President Meghan Cooper said this year's Eisteddfod would be marked by a welcome return of the group sections which involve hundreds of performers while 100s will also take place in the individual and dance troupe sections.
Group sections include dance groups, bands, choirs as well as school groups.
"We are really looking forward to groups participating this year as due to COVID that wasn't Eisteddfod-possible last year," she said.
Mrs Cooper said measures introduced during the pandemic to improve the flow of people backstage and within venues has been retained as a precaution.
She said although masks are not mandatory, they are encouraged, along with social distancing.
Like many organisations in Orange, in 2022 the Eisteddfod faces the challenge of sufficient volunteers.
"Many of our volunteers are working with us every day at the Eisteddfod and we are so appreciative of their help as the competition just simply could not go ahead with out them," Mrs Cooper said.
Orange's Eisteddfod has a rich history of encouraging performers who have gone on to forge a full-time career in the arts.
A variety of solo sections are offered as well as championships and scholarships and each year Orange welcomes competitors and their families from cities and towns around our area such as Bathurst, Dubbo, Parkes, Forbes and Cowra as well as competitors from Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra.
"So many of our former competitors are now singing, dancing and acting in some of the top performance theatres and venues in the world and those involved with the Eisteddfod feel proud to be part of their performance journey," Mrs Cooper said.
The City of Orange Eisteddfod would like to thank all those businesses, organisations and individuals who have assisted with sponsorship for this year's competition.
The schedule is:
Drama: August 8-12 (school groups day August 12)
Dance: August 11-28 (school groups day August 11); August 13 - Junior dance groups
Dance: Groups dance weekend August 20 and 21 (10 years and over)
Music: Adult choirs - August 28
Music: School and children's choirs - September 1-2
Music Band Day: September 7
For information call Meaghan Cooper 0412 934 496 or go to orangeeisteddford.org
