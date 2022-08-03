Central Western Daily
Council

Earthworks at site of Orange's sporting precinct set to start in September

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:57am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEVEL PLAYING FIELDS: Earthworks at the Jack Brabham Park sporting precinct are expected to begin in September. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

ORANGE City Council is confident eight new sporting fields to be created as part of the $25 million Jack Brabham Park Sports precinct project will be in use by mid 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.