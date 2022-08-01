A car with no number plates that was being driven at 2.30am without its headlights on has led to convictions for its driver in Orange Local Court.
Bryson Landrigan, 21, of Glenroi, was seen driving a white Subaru along Lone Pine Avenue without his headlights on and no licence plates on the vehicle on June 12.
The vehicle stopped in a driveway in Leura Place and police then saw Landrigan attempt to swap seats with a passenger.
However, police intervened and spoke with Landrigan.
He was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the offence and said he could sentence Landrigan in his absence.
"Police spoke to him and he was aware the vehicle hadn't been registered," Mr Day said.
He said the vehicle belonged to one of Landrigan's family members.
Mr Day said Landrigan had also been convicted two years ago for unlicensed driving and property damages.
He said this year he was convicted for property damage and drug possession.
"He cannot avoid conviction, his driving record doesn't help," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted him and fined him $110 for driving the unregistered car.
Mr Day also fined him $330 and disqualified Landrigan from being able to obtain a driver's licence for three months for a repeat offence of driving while unlicensed.
