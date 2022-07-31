Central Western Daily
Orange families dig in for Planet Ark National Tree Day at Lake Canobolas

Tanya Marschke
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:07am, first published 7:00am
TREE PLANTING: Rob, Piper, Letty and Penny Tierney learn to plant a tree from Bill Josh. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

More than 100 volunteers got their hands dirty at Lake Canobolas on Sunday when they joined in Australia's largest tree planting event Planet Ark's National Tree Day.

