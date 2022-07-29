COVID-19 testing has returned to the Orange Showground but that added measure in the region's battle with the virus and an expected spike in daily cases due to this third wave isn't a reactionary one, the Western NSW Local Health District has confirmed.
Histopath - the company that ran a pop-up testing clinic at the old Bunnings site during Orange's snap lockdown last year - has been working towards setting up its PCR testing clinic at the showground for weeks.
The Western NSW Local Health District has welcomed the return of PCR testing in Orange with cases gradually growing across the entire region and hospitalisations reaching record levels.
As of 4pm on July 28, there were 555 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a 24-hour period. Those came from 243 positive PCR tests and 312 rapid antigen test results.
Health facilities continue to experience significant demand from high numbers of emergency department (ED) presentations.- Western NSW LHD spokesperson
As a reference point, case numbers across the district dipped as low as 196 on February 20 this year and then lower again to 190 on June 13.
Between waves, the average daily case number throughout the district normally hovers around the 350 mark.
However, during March and April, when NSW was hit with its second wave, the average case numbers per day across the Western NSWLHD hit as high as 900.
Western NSWLHD officials are expecting this looming wave to reach similar levels.
While, in January this year, Western NSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said the district can cope with 40 people in hospital.
As of the latest reporting period, there were 46 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across district, including three in ICU.
A Western NSWLHD spokesperson said the demand on health services - particularly emergency departments - is expected to significantly increase in the coming weeks, in line with recent trends across the state. Circulating influenza-like-illnesses (ILIs) are contributing to that increase, too.
However, the Central Western Daily understands hospitals are managing the current increase in case levels and is well-prepared to activate plans as necessary to ensure high-quality care is provided to all patients in hospital, not just those with COVID-19.
"We urge our communities to continue taking action to help reduce the spread of these viral illness and minimise the impact they have on our health services and workforce," the spokesperson said.
"While the majority of people with COVID-19 can safely manage at home and only a small percentage require hospital admission, health facilities continue to experience significant demand from high numbers of emergency department (ED) presentations.
"The healthcare workforce also continues to be impacted by the spread of COVID-19, healthcare workers are not immune to illness or the requirement to care for families if they are sick."
In the last four weeks, across the health district, there has been 5090 new cases recorded via 23,575 PCR tests.
It comes amid calls for more significant protection for frontline workers. The ANMF's South Australian branch Chief Executive Elizabeth Dabars said the current wave sweeping the country is placing health care services "under enormous strain".
"The kind of demand and pressure we are seeing at the moment has the very real potential to overwhelm capacity and delay care," she added.
Ms Dabars said nurses and other healthcare workers were doing their best to hold health and aged care services together.
"But after two-and-a-half years with no respite, they are exhausted. They need the community's support," she said.
"Nurses, midwives and care workers, all frontline healthcare workers, are asking you to support them, so they can keep supporting you."
