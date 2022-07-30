When growth in a sport continues, it's time to double down.
And by establishing a regional academy, that's exactly what Orange Water Polo are doing, in a major boost for the sport locally.
Based at the Orange Aquatic Centre, the new regional academy has been set up by Water Polo NSW, in partnership with Orange Water Polo. The academy's first session will be held at the Aquatic Centre on Sunday July 31 (from 3:30pm until 5:00pm).
A line-up of coaches for the academy will include Olympians Nikita Williams (nee Cuffe), Alicia Smith (nee McCormack), Sam McGregor, current Australian Stingers player Genevieve Longman and the current UTS Balmain Men's national league player Harry Sanderson.
Orange Water Polo Association Sarah Sokol is delighted to have elite coaches coming to the area.
"A line up of coaches of this calibre is incredible especially here in regional NSW," she said.
"To have Australian Olympic Water Polo Royalty in our midst and pass on their knowledge of the game to our young talented players is priceless."
"Around 30 local young talented players, have been invited to take part, giving them this rare opportunity to strengthen their skills and gain a spot on a WPNSW pathway. This new regional academy might even set off the right spark and see a young player from Orange Water Polo play in the next generation of Australian Water Polo."
The Academy provides a performance pathway for local athletes who have already been selected in NSW state squads and teams, or who are working to explore that direction. It will run for six weeks during Term 3, finishing in September.
Orange City Council's sport & recreation committee chair, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh has welcomed news of the new academy.
"Water Polo has been growing steadily in Orange in recent years, and I'm delighted local teens who want to take a fun sport to the next level will now have the opportunity to gain support and extra training from top coaches," she said.
The players invited for the Orange Water Polo Academy are boys and girls born between 2005 and 2009 who have potential to progress through the State Team Program pathway. The academy sessions will give these athletes a chance to work with experienced coaches to develop their fundamental skills and game play.
Chief executive of Water Polo NSW Alex Godbold said the academy would deliver extra training.
"I am thrilled to have been able to set up a regional academy in Orange. This gives the local athletes the opportunity to join other athletes from across NSW as they progress along the state team program pathway," he said.
"The academy will offer athletes an additional training opportunity outside of their clubs, a chance to play with other players and learn from different coaches."
To host the academy sessions, the 25m pool at the Orange Aquatic Centre will be closed for community swimming from 2.30pm on Sunday afternoons, from the 31st of July - 4th September.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
