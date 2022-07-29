Central Western Daily

Orange hockey player Hunter Hobbs recalls New Zealand trip with Australian hockey development team

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLOBETROTTER: Hunter Hobbs has returned to Orange after a hockey tour in New Zealand. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

When Hunter Hobbs travelled to New Zealand a month ago, it was his second time abroad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.