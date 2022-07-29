A return to keeping clean sheets.
Three shots in the back of a net and one to the coach.
You couldn't ask for a better performance from Orange Waratahs on Thursday night at Waratahs Sports Ground as the home side sowed up first spot in the Western Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Bathurst 75's.
For those at the ground - braving the cold conditions - the men in blue never looked like losing in one of their more complete performances of the season with Hugh Thornhill starring on the right wing and putting a goal to his name.
"Like every team we've got injuries and COVID - I put him out there last week and he was tearing it up," Waratahs coach Adam Scimone said of Thornhill.
"He's got that confidence now and banged another goal in."
Waratahs started the party early on Thursday night with Bastien Fougerolle's long shot taking a deflection to put the home side ahead after four minutes.
The score would remain the same until the 75th minute when Thornhill latched onto a beautiful lobbing through ball from Tim Kelly to run down the right wing and finish wonderfully into the bottom left corner.
Coach Scimone sealed the match in the 83rd minute after a long through ball from the left wing found him unmarked, running past the goal-keeper and adding the third goal for his side.
The result means Waratahs have gone ahead into outright first on 32 points with Panorama and Barnstoneworth both on 29 points below them. Those two sides will play each other this weekend at Proctor Park while 'Tahs have the bye.
"I didn't think it'd end up 3-0, obviously 75's are a good side, they're one of the best technical sides in the competition with a lot of youth and a lot of former Western Mariners boys," Scimone said.
"They've only lost - up until tonight - one game and haven't conceded many, so 100 per cent I'm very happy with our boys ... hopefully we can cement top spot now but obviously going into a bye weekend we needed to get something out of this game. The mindset was simple, intensity high and get the job done and keep the three points at home."
Having not obtained a clean sheet for just over a month, Waratahs defence was a particular highlight on Thursday night with goal-keeper Adam Brackenridge stopping a number of shots while their tackling was phenomenal.
Scimone was understandably delighted to see his side show the defensive application they're capable of.
"Bracko will be happy and the boys too. We've got really good goal for but lately the whole team has been conceding more than we like so it's a positive to keep a clean sheet," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
