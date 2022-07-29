Central Western Daily

Western Premier League: Orange Waratahs defeat Bathurst 75's 3-0

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERS: Waratahs are now on top of Western Premier League ladder. Photo: NICK MCGRATH

A return to keeping clean sheets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.