In the Oilsplus Cup, there's not many tougher trips than heading to Coonabarabran.
This season, the Kookaburras have yet to lose at home but the Molong Magpies will be looking to change history this weekend in an all important semi-final.
There's plenty of momentum for the Magpies after defeating Canowindra Pythons 52-0 last weekend as they endeavour to pull off an almighty upset.
"Every one played quite well there, we're looking okay and have a couple of guys coming back from injury that we rested last week," captain Zac White said.
"It certainly wasn't Canowindra's full strength team that we beat but it was good for us to get some phases together and footy under our belt.
"We've had a few byes and played Coonabarabran, Geurie and Blayney in the last few weeks and they've been tough teams so it was probably good for us to have a run against a lighter opposition where we could work on our shape.
"Going into finals it's no secret we're third and the way we've played this season we're probably the third most likely side to take it out so we've got to have a really good game and put it all together if we're to win."
The Magpies have only faced Coonabarabran once this season, with the Kookaburras coming away with a strong 34-7 win at home.
Fullback Nicholas Willoughby was the key man for the victorious side with a double and White believes the key to an upset lies in shutting down Willoughby and five-eighth Tom Redden.
"They've got a pretty big forward pack which is tough when you're up against it and they've got a great 10 in Tom Redden who really controls the game well and has a great kicking game. He turns us around and they come up in our own end and put pressure on us," he said.
"They've got a good fullback as well ... our defensive line needs to be spot on, and really come up and keep our width on him. They're so well rounded, great in attack, great control and behind that big forward pack it just lets their backs have so much time and takes a lot of pressure on them.
"For us it's concentrating on those chop tackles and making sure those one-on-ones are made early and not letting them get that roll on."
While shutting down the quality of Coonabarabran, Molong's own game will have to be on song.
The Magpies went incredibly close to the upset of the season against first placed Blayney on July 16 with plenty of penalty goals resulting in a close 19-14 result.
And with basics like penalty goal conversions key in that performance, White believes the little one per-centers will go a long way towards any positive result.
"It's always tough going up against Coonabarabran, they're a really good side this year, to be honest I think they're the benchmark ... certainly at home they seem to grow another leg," he said.
"So we're going to be under pressure to go up there and try and get a win but I think (we'll go well) if we just concentrate on our basics, which has been our main focus at training.
"Just simplifying it all and not trying to flood the ruck too much, keep an open play and concentrating on one-on-one tackles."
Kick off for the Oilsplus Cup semi-final will be at 2pm while the other match will be at Wellington between the Wellington Redbacks and Geurie Goats.
The winner at Coonabarabran will go on to play Blayney for a spot in the grand final while the loser will play the winner between Wellington and Geurie.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
