A disqualified driver who was caught driving twice in a matter of weeks has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Randal Mark Palmer, 27, of North Street, Oberon, was caught driving on May 18 despite his licence being disqualified on May 3 for driving while his licence was suspended.
He was driving a Holden Commodore sedan when he was stopped on Autumn Street, Orange at 1.20pm.
Palmer was caught driving again on June 1 when police stopped him at 1.35pm in Narromine.
Magistrate David Day said after reading reports and Palmer's criminal record that this year's offences followed a bad year for Palmer.
"Are you trying to explore new ways of trying to get yourself into prison?" Mr Day asked.
"You have found a couple of ways ... [about] one-in-10 is in there for driving while disqualified.
"If you keep doing it you will go in [to jail] because the court will run out of other alternatives.
"It all starts very simply with unlicensed driving and then just keeps mounting up."
Palmer was unrepresented when he appeared in court and said he is now working in Oberon and lives in walking distance from work after relocating from Dubbo.
Mr Day fined Palmer $550 and disqualified his licence for a further nine months and gave him the same sentence again for the second offence.
"He has no need for a licence because he walks to work," Mr Day said.
