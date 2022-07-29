Tens of thousands of tonnes are again being transported over the Blue Mountains on the main western rail line after work to repair the luckless track was fast tracked, "improving safety and reducing congestion" on our main highways in the process.
After a massive landslide damaged a large section of the track at the start of July, the main western rail line was restored to full capacity this week, with night-time freight operations recommencing on Sunday.
As of Friday morning, almost 80 freight trains have already made the trek over the mountain to transport essential supplied and raw materials to the region.
Paul Scurrah, CEO of Pacific National, which runs more than 1800 freight services on the main western line each year, welcomed the reopening.
The Blue Mountains rail line is a vital link in the national supply chain.- Paul Scurrah, CEO of Pacific National
Each week, Mr Scurrah's company hauls more than 60,000 tonnes of goods and commodities over the Blue Mountains. It's the equivalent of taking 1200, 19-metre b-doubles off the Great Western Highway, which Mr Scurrah says improves safety and reduces congestion and transport emissions.
"The Blue Mountains rail line is a vital link in the national supply chain connecting thousands of regional exporters and importers and primary producers to ports, processing plants, freight terminals and mills across the state," Mr Scurrah said.
Sydney Trains crews, including workers from Greater Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast, worked day and night for nearly four weeks to safely restore the line.
Embankment repairs required around 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock, which was sourced from quarries including near Kiama on the South Coast and Marangaroo and Oberon in the Central West.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said when extreme weather earlier this month caused a landslip between Blackheath and Mount Victoria it was a priority to get freight back running on the line as soon as possible.
"Thanks to the hard work of Sydney Trains, night-time freight operations were restored on the evening of 24 July and, since then, we have seen trains carrying coal, grain, bulk materials and general freight safely travelling the route," Mr Farraway said.
The line will be back to full operation on Saturday, July 30 when passenger services are scheduled to return.
Customers returning to regional and intercity passenger services from tomorrow are advised to plan ahead and visit transportnsw.info for up-to-date travel information.
