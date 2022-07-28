There's no denying the 2022 Orange Netball division one season has been a tough slog for Hawks.
But quite often, the biggest learning experiences come from adversity and for the Hawks squad, cohesion is starting to come together for one of the youngest side's in the top division.
"It's a very young team," coach Taylah Duncan said.
"The start of our season was about getting the girls to gel and come together."
Some tough lessons came early, but the green shoots were always there with a 41-39 win in round two over Kinross and a close 10-point loss to Orange City Our City Real Estate in round three.
And now, in round nine the second win of the season was recorded against Kinross with a 48-36 scoreline.
Duncan believes focus throughout the full game was key for her side.
"We've worked a lot on playing out all four quarters and maintaining consistency and I think that was a big component of our win on the weekend," she said.
"I think the girls showed up for each other when they needed to and we had a good number of combinations on the court which I think made a big difference as well."
Now, with the netball season heading towards round 10 with five games remaining, Duncan wants to see more of the same to finish the year.
"They work really well together now and it's onward and upwards from here," she said.
"(I want to) keep that consistency on the court and intensity for all four quarters.
"When we do piece all four quarters together and keep our intensity high that's when we have a really positive game and it reflects in the score itself so that's what we'll push for in the remaining rounds."
And there's three players in particular she's looking forward to seeing progress.
"Mya Simmons, Luella Maunder, Sage Annis-Brown - they're three really key players in the team and also the three of the youngest," she added.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
