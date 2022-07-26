Central Western Daily
In Depth

Central West Rugby Union talking points: Blayney Rams secure minor premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TUESDAY TIGHT FIVE | Rams raid on minor title locked in, will Eagles follow suit?

WITH the finals almost here in Central West Rugby Union things are certainly spicing up - and we're talking a curry laced with chilli and dressed with tabasco sauce type spicy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.