Central Western Daily
Subscriber

Bathurst's Tyers Park meeting shifts back from Tuesday to Thursday due to rain

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE HUNT: Former Orange-based trainer Gary Portelli will have Inessa debuting at Bathurst. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

RAIN has forced trainers to change their plans as Tuesday's meeting at Bathurst's Tyers Park has shifted to Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.