Central Western Daily
Updated

Orange's official 'feels like' temperature dipped to a freezing low on Wednesday, July 27

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
A sheep graziers warning has been issued for Orange and the Central Tablelands, with freezing temperatures, rain and westerly winds expected to continue into Thursday.

Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

