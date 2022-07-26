ORANGE'S southern expansion will continue with development applications for two more Lysterfield Road subdivisions, totalling 178 blocks, on exhibition at Orange City Council.
The Universal Property Group 99 Pty Ltd is proposing land at 157 Lysterfield Road be divided into 164 residential lots, while 26 Lysterfield Road will be split into 17, 14 of which will be for residential use.
Currently 14.8 hectares of gently sloping grazing land which contains a dam and a single-storey house and shed, the development at 157 will offer a variety of lot sizes, in accordance to the Shiralee development control plan.
As part of the planning agreement with Orange City Council, the proposal also provides for an area of about 1.6 hectares be set aside for public space.
The smaller lots of 280m2 to 350m2, of which there will be 103, will take up 63 per cent of the size-mix while there will 47 lots offered in the larger 700m2 to 1,042m2 size, or about 28.6 per cent of the mix.
The existing house will occupy one of two large lots of over 6000m2 while there are six lots of 2000m2.
The developers will also be responsible for the construction of seven roads to service the subdivision with all blocks to have a street frontage.
A 2021 inspection identified 180 trees with on the site but the majority classed for retention are around the existing home and should therefore be retained. A hedge along Lysterfield Road wasn't considered worthy of being retained.
The subject site is located in a designated release area that is adequately serviced with existing and or future connections for sewer, water, storm water and electricity along Lysterfield Road.
The proposed site is located approximately 4 km from the southwest of Orange's central business district while the closest schools are Orange Christian School and James Catholic High School.
The DA comes after a recent council recently gave approval for more an 86 lot subdivision in the nearby Park and Rifle Range Roads.
Further north at 26 Lysterfield Road, the proposal is for 17 lots, 14 of which will be residential at sizes between 328m2 and 340m2. A larger lot to the north will be handed over to Orange City Council after subdivision approval, while two parcels either side will be subject to a change of zoning.
If unsuccessful, they will also be handed to OCC, according the Statement of Environmental Effects.
Development applications for both projects will be on display until August 24.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
