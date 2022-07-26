Central Western Daily
Council

Lysterfield Road the epicentre for growth in south Orange

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE GROWTH: Orange City Council is exhibiting a development application for the creation of 164 lots on the eastern side of Lysterfield Road. Photo JUDE KEOGH

ORANGE'S southern expansion will continue with development applications for two more Lysterfield Road subdivisions, totalling 178 blocks, on exhibition at Orange City Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.