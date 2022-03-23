news, local-news,

MORE than 90 lots will be added to Orange's land stock under a plan to redevelop two existing properties in south Orange If a development application is approved by Orange City Council, properties at 142 and 158 Lysterfield Road will be split into 94 lots of varying sizes during three stages of development, further growing the Shiralee precinct. While the report accompanying the development application, lodged by Mr T Miers, states there was some deviation from Council's Shiralee development control plan, the recommendation from Orange City Council staff was to green light the project. Under the first stages, the existing homes and infrastructure will be excised into three separate lots, while two development lots will also be created. Stage two will have those development lots carved in to 84 housing lots, five roads and one public reserve of more than 4000 metres square. Stage three of the project will be the demolition of the existing three dwellings and outbuildings to make way for the creation of nine more lots. Under the Orange Local Environment Plan the land is partly subject to a minimum lot size of 700 metres square but several proposed lots will be smaller with the developer seeking consent to vary the minimum lot size. The report states it is understood the proposed subdivision will substantially depart from the mixed residential density and lot sizes intended in the LEP, in spite of this the proposed lots would still be in keeping with the development of the area. Other minor deviations from the Shiralee development Control Plan include the type of lot and some road alignments, the most notable, the proposed Apple Box Street which will have a slightly staggered intersection with Lysterfield Road. The Lysterfield Road development application is one of four to be cleared with the $3.8 million development at 21-25 Peisley Street, which was withdrawn form last week's council meeting, back on the table. The plan is for 13 individual industrial units to be constructed after the demolition of existing buildings. The application was amended on March 16 to remove the specialised retail premises from the plan, which the zoning prohibits.

