Central Western Daily
In Depth

The talking points from round 14 of the Western league competitions

Tom Barber
Alexander Grant
By Tom Barber, and Alexander Grant
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Townsend, Barry Rushworth and Clay Priest.

LIKE a child writing out their wish list for Christmas, it's almost time for rugby league fans around the region to start jotting down their dream matchups for the Peter McDonald Premiership finals series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.