Blayney Shire Council has appointed a new general manager.
Director Planning and Environmental Services, Mark Dicker will step up into the shire's top job following a comprehensive recruitment and selection process.
Mr Dicker has been with the Blayney Shire for the past eight years and, in a statement released by council, Mayor Scott Ferguson said the shire's new GM had been an integral part of the senior management team.
Cr Ferguson confirmed there's been a number of applicants for the role.
Cr Ferguson added he and his fellow Councillors were looking forward to working with Mr Dicker to "continue the strong progress and development of Blayney Shire and our community".
Mr Dicker said he was looking forward to the new role and "being part of the ongoing development and success of the Shire".
Mr Dicker is expected to commence his new role on August 16, 2022.
Former GM Rebecca Ryan moved on from the top job in Blayney earlier in 2022 after being appointed the CEO of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council in March.
