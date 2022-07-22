Central Western Daily
Mark Dicker appointed the new general manager of Blayney Shire Council

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:01am
Mark Dicker has been appointed the new general manager of the Blayney Shire Council.

Blayney Shire Council has appointed a new general manager.

