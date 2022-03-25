news, local-news,

Our very own General Manager of Blayney Shire Council Rebecca Ryan is the new CEO of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council. Mayor of QPRC Kenrick Winchester congratulated Mrs Ryan on her appointment and said he, and his fellow councillors, were looking forward to working with her when she commences on May 9. Three applicants were interviewed initially, with a final interview held with two candidates on March 19. Mrs Ryan said this day comes with mixed emotions. "I am very proud to have been part of the Blayney Shire team of dedicated councillors and professional staff committed to and care about the services and projects they deliver to the community," she said. "We have faced impending mergers, droughts, storm events and COVID pandemics in our stride without missing a beat. "We are a respected partner to both state and federal governments delivering major capital infrastructure works that have benefitted our communities." Mayor Scott Ferguson said Mrs Ryan's appointment to this role is a huge achievement and reflects her development as "a well-respected and admired general manager". "Rebecca leaves Blayney Shire Council in a great position as we continue to deliver a broad range of projects and services throughout our Shire," he said. "There is absolutely no doubt that our community and Council will greatly miss Rebecca, but we wish her every success and happiness as she takes on her new role," said Mayor Ferguson. Recruitment for a new general manager will commence after council engage a suitable consultant to facilitate the process, but will be after the April council meeting. In the meantime, an interim general manager will be appointed. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/1e01eae2-1c23-449e-a3db-21e0a75fa4bd.jpg/r0_193_516_485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg