The pain at the bowser isn't going to lessen anytime soon in Orange.
With the government's fuel cut expiring on September 29, residents can expect to foot the full bill for petrol prices again in a couple of months.
The fuel excise levy, which halved tax at the pump, will soon go from the reduced 22.1 cents per litre, back to the usual 44.2 cents per litre.
From July 10 to 17 in Orange, the average price for petrol dropped from 203.1 cents every litre, to 202.7 cents.
As of Friday, July 22, filling up at either of the North Orange petrol stations will get you the most bang for your buck, whether you're after Unleaded 91 or Diesel fuel.
Both BP North Orange and Caltex Woolworths Orange North sit on 199.7 cents per litre for Unleaded [U91], while Diesel [DL] sits at 232.7 cents per litre.
If you're fueling up at the Coles Express in the city's centre, however, the bowsers there will burn the biggest hole in your pocket.
Listed on the government's Fuel Check website, petrol prices for the Summer Street service stations show 201.9 cents for U91 and 233.9 cents for DL each litre.
If the fuel excise had already expired, fueling up at the higher-end of these latest figures would have people paying up to $2.24 for every Unleaded litre, and a heavier $2.56 for every litre of Diesel.
Across the region, Orange's average fuel price of 202.7 is fairly comparable to other centres in the Central West.
Bathurst was pretty cheap, relatively speaking, coming in at 194 cents per litre while Dubbo's weekly average sat at 205.1.
Forbes and Parkes were both higher again, with the former at 214.4 and the latter 214.8.
Lithgow was around the 208 mark while Mudgee was at 211.
Australia-wide, though, filling up here in Orange is still cheaper than the average.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, retails costs for the national weekly average to July 17, recorded 204.1 cents an Unleaded litre, while Diesel came in at 231.9 cents a litre.
For perspective sake, the same time last year recorded the national average at around $1.50 per litre for U19.
While global oil prices on the market continue to nose-dive, industry experts say if costs per barrel keep dropping, it could mean better news at the pumps.
As a result, the fuel excise in Australia could change for the better; though the forecast at this stage, is that it might not happen until the end of 2022.
