Orange residents are being urged to maintain common-sense safety practices, as COVID infections surge.
Reported cases for the health district hiked 38.6 per cent in the past four weeks, increasing from 1762 to 2443.
"We aren't out of this yet, and some of the predictions we are hearing about August spikes are pretty confronting," Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling said.
Health authorities are urging continued testing when symptoms arise, as well as social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing.
"[We are] preparing for an expected spike in ... identified cases in the coming weeks," a spokesman for the health district said.
"We urge our communities to continue playing their role in reducing the spread of viral illnesses like COVID-19 and influenza-like-illnesses."
Orange has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with more than 95 per cent of adults receiving two or more jabs.
Mayor Hamling said his own experience with COVID in January reinforced his resolve to reduce community transmission:
"It was awful and a really difficult couple of weeks and some of the symptoms hung on ... I was very unwell.
"I am [relatively young and fit], so it made me really think about how this could impact on babies, the elderly, or people suffering from other illnesses.
"I was lucky but many people haven't been and the death toll from this disease is shocking."
Nine COVID deaths were recorded across the western health district this week, and 35 people entered non-ICO hospital wards.
There is currently no indication of another lockdown planned in Orange, and the state government has previously said it's unlikely to enforce one.
Earlier this week The Central Western Daily reported the impact of COVID policy to the region, 12 months on from the last stay-at-home order.
