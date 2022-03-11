news, local-news,

Petrol prices have pushed through the $2 a litre mark in Orange as global tensions impact prices worldwide. The average price of unleaded fuel in Orange was 203.4 cents per litre on Friday according to the NSW Government's Fuel Check website. That's 30 cents more than the average fuel price in Orange on February 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. It means motorists are paying about $15 more to fill their petrol tanks compared to a little over a fortnight ago. Diesel prices have pushed higher too, with the average price in Orange sitting at about 215.4 cents per litre. The most expensive outlet, the Caltex Orange in Summer Street, was charging 223.9 cents per litre on Friday. The current situation is a world away from May 2020, when the average price of unleaded fuel in Orange fell to just 88.2 cents a litre, briefly making the city the cheap fuel capital of NSW. The conflict between Russia - one of the world's biggest oil producers - and Ukraine, along with increasing worldwide demand is being blamed for skyrocketing costs at the bowser. President Joe Biden's announcement this week that the US would ban Russian oil imports has placed even more pressure on prices. and experts warn there is no relief on the way. NRMA Spokesman Peter Khoury this week said drivers will be paying more than $2 a litre for petrol as long as Russia's war on Ukraine continues. "We're struggling to be able to point to any factors globally that will provide any sort of short-term relief," he told AAP. "The impact on Australian petrol prices has and will be significant." Motorists are being urged to shop around for their fuel in Orange, as there can be large discrepancies between retailers. On Friday, there was a 10 cent difference between the cheapest and most expensive unleaded fuel. The cheapest were the Metro Orange and 7-11 Orange on Bathurst Road, who were charging 199.8 cents per litre. The most expensive, Caltex Orange on Summer Street and Ampol Orange Diesel Stop on Elsham Avenue, were charging 210.9 cents per litre. Diesel prices are seeing even greater discrepancies, with a 24 cent price difference between Orange retailers on Friday. The cheapest was out at the Metro Lucknow, where diesel was selling for 199.9 cents per litre and the most expensive at Caltex Orange Summer Street, where diesel was 223.9 cents per litre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/c6f88e68-873b-4f80-b95d-705f9fc1b0e6.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg