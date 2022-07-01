OTwo new planned subdivisions are set to drive industrial growth in Orange.
Orange City Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from businesses that are looking to secure land at the two emerging industrial parks on Clergate Road and on the Old Saleyards site on Edward Street.
Advertisement
The 19.1 hectare Clergate Road subdivision is located on the northern outskirts of Orange with direct access to the Northern Distributor Road via Clergate Road.
The Old Saleyards site is located to the south of the CBD, with road frontage to Edward Street.
It is bounded by McNeily Avenue to the north, and the rail line to the west and has direct access to the Southern Feeder Road via Edward Street. The site is 7.43 hectares in size.
Employment and Economic Development Committee chairman Cr Tony Mileto said industrial parks in the city were already major employers and the EOI process was about making sure it is ready for growth.
"With the employment sectors in Orange that are most likely to be located in an industrial [area] were talking about approximately 15 per cent of the jobs in the city," Cr Mileto said.
"If you look at the relatively high levels of occupancy or land availability in the existing estates of Leewood and Narrambla the time is right to look to the future."
While council has approved subdivision plans for both Clergate Road and the old saleyards site the EOI process will help guide a final design to make sure they meet the needs of the businesses looking to establish in the areas.
Cr Mileto said the focus of the EOI was the positive economic impact the new areas can deliver to the Orange community.
"This is not just a land sale. We want to know about your proposed development, the type of the business, the number of jobs and any spin-off opportunities it could deliver to the Orange economy," he said.
An industry briefing session will be held in relation to this EOI at 10am on Monday at the council offices at 135 Byng Street.
The session will provide an opportunity for interested parties to hear from the council and ask questions about the sites and the EOI process.
Anyone who can't make the meeting face to face can join online via Microsoft Teams.
EOIs must be received by close of business on Friday, July 8 and can be emailed to the council@orange.nsw.gov.au or dropped into the council offices.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.