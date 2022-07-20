A North Orange family was left rattled over the weekend, after home invaders climbed through a living room window and disappeared with their only car.
Hope Blazely said the ordeal triggered panic attacks, stressed out her children, and left them scrapping to find alternative transport: "I now struggle to trust anyone."
As previously reported by the Central Western Daily, the family's Mazda SUV allegedly disappeared from their driveway sometime between 4am and 7.30am Saturday.
"[I woke up and] noticed that my smokes, wallet, and all keys were missing ... I opened the front door and saw my car was gone," Ms Blazely said.
"The theft has impacted my children in ways that every noise they hear outside they jump and wondering what it is.
"It has given me bad anxiety, and I have been having bad panic attacks - even at hearing my kids or my friend walk around my house if I'm in bed."
One teenager was arrested in connection with the break-in and robbery, but the car is yet to be recovered.
Police allege a witness saw the teen travelling as a passenger in the vehicle early Saturday. Investigations are ongoing.
