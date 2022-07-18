An Orange teenager spent early Saturday in the passenger seat of a stolen SUV, according to police.
The black Mazda CX9 disappeared from a property on Diamond Drive between 4am and 7.30am.
After "extensive inquiries," police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a Noreen Place home about 6.25pm.
The teen was charged with two counts of travelling in a stolen vehicle, and obtaining property by deception.
He was granted conditional bail, and will front Orange Children's Court Thursday.
Police will allege a witness saw the teen travelling as a passenger in the vehicle that morning.
It's unclear who was behind the wheel, or where the stolen SUV is now. Inquiries are ongoing.
The owners of the vehicle declined to comment, when approached by the Central Western Daily.
