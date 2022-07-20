Central Western Daily

Wanted man found seven months after dangerous police pursuit in Cowra

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:25am
NSW Police found a man wanted after a police pursuit in Cowra in December 2021.

A man accused of driving dangerously in a police pursuit last year before dumping the car and then fleeing on foot has been arrested seven months later - but not before a quick police escort to Royal North Shore Hospital for hand surgery.

