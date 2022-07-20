A man accused of driving dangerously in a police pursuit last year before dumping the car and then fleeing on foot has been arrested seven months later - but not before a quick police escort to Royal North Shore Hospital for hand surgery.
NSW Police have charged the 28-year-old man with 18 offences, the bulk of which are driving related, following his alleged involvement in a spate of crime across the Central West Police District.
On Friday, December 10, 2021 officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad attempted to stop a Holden Commodore in Cowra.
The Holden failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated before the vehicle stopped on Kendal Street, and the occupants fled.
Seven months later and part of the investigation, officers attended a house in Stonehaven Avenue, Dubbo, on Tuesday, July 19 and arrested the man.
He was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment of a previous hand injury before being transported to Royal North Shore Hospital for surgery.
The man was charged with a string of offences driving recklessly and speeding and driving an unregistered car, while he's also been slapped with a serious of charges related to a previous warrant out for his arrest. Those include failing to stop and engaging police in a pursuit, drive dangerously and driving with bald tyres.
He was refused bail and the matter is expected to be heard in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 20 2022.
Investigations continue.
