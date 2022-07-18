Throughout the 1980s it was pretty common to see three Mortimers - Steve, Chris and Peter - out on a rugby league field in Canterbury colours.
On Sunday night at Accor Stadium there was 40.
Advertisement
From the champion trio's mum, Elaine at 84, right down to the grand daughter of Chris, Madeline at just six months old, the Mortimers flocked to Homebush for the Bulldogs' round 18 clash with South Sydney.
The mass Mortimer gathering was triggered by the inaugural presentation of the Mortimer-McCarthy Cup - a new piece of silverware that fittingly honours two of not only the Bulldogs' and Souths' finest, but two rugby league greats in the form of Steve Mortimer and Bob McCarthy.
For (Steve) to have that honor and to present the cup for the first time was very special.- Peter Mortimer
Steve was on hand to present the trophy but, unfortunately, Bob wasn't there because he was in COVID-19 isolation. Bob's son Darren, who coincidentally played with both Souths and the Bulldogs, stood in for the iconic Rabbitohs' forward.
Souths took out the inaugural cup courtesy of a Latrell Mitchell special, the barnstorming fullback scoring a brilliant try in the 36-28 victory.
Peter Mortimer said he and the entire Mortimer family were blown away by the recognition.
"It's a lovely thing to do, especially given's Steven's health crisis at the moment," Peter said.
"For him to have that honor and to present the cup for the first time was very special."
Steve Mortimer was diagnosed with dementia in March, 2021 and has opened up about his condition in the hope of giving players fresh perspective on the issues surrounding head knocks in rugby league.
The Men of League has been a constant for past players doing it hard post-footy and, with Steve in that boat, about a month ago the foundation proposed the idea of the Mortimer-McCarthy Cup.
It was widely backed by players and administration from both clubs, and Sunday night's inaugural match was the cherry on top for both families.
Peter Mortimer's family winery, Mortimer's Wines in Orange, has also struck some magnums of wine with a special label.
"It was lovely to get together as a whole extended family. It was well received by the fans of both clubs and players as well," he added, before turning his attention to the game.
Advertisement
"The Bulldogs played well above what they'd been doing the last 18 months - Latrell Mitchell was the difference.
"It was great to have a great contest for the cup. It shows the steps forward the Bulldogs have taken since Mick Potter took over as coach."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.