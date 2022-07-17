Central Western Daily

Orange police offer tips to reduce theft from homes, sheds and vehicles in the Central West

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Senior Constable Adam Piffarelli outside Orange Police Station which is running a Lock it or Lose it campaign. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Orange has seen an increase in thefts from unlocked cars in recent years and police are embarking on a prevention campaign in a bid to drive it down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.