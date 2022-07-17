Orange has seen an increase in thefts from unlocked cars in recent years and police are embarking on a prevention campaign in a bid to drive it down.
The rise in thefts from cars and other motor vehicles across the Central West and in the Orange local government area was made clear in the latest quarterly report issued by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BoCSAR).
Now officers from the Central West Police District are launching the 'Lock it or Lose it' NSW Police Force prevention initiative.
Orange Police Station officer in charge Chief Inspector Peter Atkins announced the campaign.
"The focus of the Lock it or Lose it campaign is to provide the community with a range of preventative measures which make it more difficult for offenders to steal from your homes, sheds or vehicles," Chief Inspector Atkins said.
"The measures may seem obvious but are not always put in place which unfortunately makes it easy for the opportunistic thief."
According to the BoCSAR report, property offences in the Central West increased by 6.3 per cent in the two years to March 2022.
Specifically, there was a 27.7 per cent increase in reported thefts from motor vehicles in the Central West in that same period. There was also a 13.5 per cent increase in motor vehicles being reported stolen.
In Orange that figure was a 64.9 per cent increase in stealing from motor vehicles and a 40.8 per cent rise in reported motor vehicle thefts.
In the 12 months to March this year there were 1041 reports of thefts from cars, many of which were reportedly unlocked, and 437 cars were reported stolen from the Central West region.
In Orange for that period items were reported stolen from 338 motor vehicles and 145 motor vehicles were reported stolen.
NSW Police suggest people ensure their premises are always locked and secure when absent, even for a short time.
Police also recommend people install CCTV and recording equipment as a cost effective preventative measure and powerful investigative tool.
Other tips include:
NSW Police can provide assistance in the form of home/business security audits in addition to the measures provided.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
