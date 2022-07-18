Central Western Daily
State-of-the-art technology to help premature babies at Orange Hospital

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:40am
Glenn's Push from the Bush

A father's marathon efforts will ensure more premature babies will be treated in Orange after his fundraising initiative secured life-saving technology for the hospital's Special Care Nursery.

