CYMS stole a win in the dying stages the last time they met but this time, Hawks returned serve in an Peter McDonald Premiership Orange derby thriller at Wade Park.
With just over two minutes on the clock, Hawks' hooker Alex Prout split the defence and scurried over the try line to give his side an 18-16 advantage and when Ryan Manning potted his fourth conversion of the day, the match was theirs, 20-16.
Hawks coach Shane Rodney picked the scheming Prout, who scored a double in the match, as one of his side's best but he was also pleased with the way Hawks maintained their concentration for 80 minutes.
"The guys showed a lot of courage and I spoke to them about, if we hang in there, coming over the top of them," he said.
"I didn't want them to leave it to the last minute but they got it done at the death, very happy."
Saturday's win was the second big scalp Hawks have claimed following the previous round's 22-12 rout of Parkes Spacemen and the side's semi-final chances are firming despite being in the lower half of the PMP ladder.
But the game didn't start well for Hawks with a high ball spilled close to the line leading to CYMS three-quarter Marcel Ikinofo scoring the first try.
"But the guys showed a bit of character just to hang in there, they stuck to the game plan and got the job done in the end," Rodney said.
Ikinofo was awarded a penalty try on the left flank midway through the first half when the referee ruled a Hawks defender led with his foot and while Paddy Williams, missed the conversion from out wide, he nailed the penalty goal from in front to give CYMS a 10-0 advantage.
With nine minutes to go in the half, Prout found a yawning gap in CYMS's defence close to the posts and when Dan Mortimer kicked out on the full, CYMS found themselves back under pressure which Hawks' centre Jess Buchan was able to turn into four points.
Ryan Manning kicked both goals and Hawks took a 12-10 lead which they held until the dying seconds of the half when Will Cusack bulldozed his way over the line under the posts. Williams, who had a tough day with the boot, hit the post with the conversion for CYMS to lead 14-12 at halftime.
Both sides had their opportunities during the second half, CYMS Josh Board was pulled back for a double movement while Hawks forward Nathan Potts was held up.
The second half was an arm wrestle with with Manning's boot levelling the score at 14-all after CYMS were penalised for infringement in the ruck with 12 to go. Three minutes later Williams gave CYMS a two point buffer when Mortimer was hit late after kicking.
A disappointed Mortimer said after building the early lead, CYMS "just invited them back in".
"We just didn't control the ruck, we'd been quite good at it, maybe it was the week off," he said. referring to last week's bye for the club.
"We just didn't do the tough stuff in the middle.
"They just rolled their ruck a bit too quick and as a result we went down."
Mortimer also said his side let itself down with poor discipline at critical moments.
"We weren't too disciplined ... errors and penalties snuck into our game and when that happens you allow them to play footy."
He also described the loss as one his side might have needed heading towards the finals.
Centre Ikinofo was one CYMS best while forward Joey Lasagavibau was a handful for Hawks' defence.
Forward Rakai Tuheke and Potts were among Hawks best while Manning also played well.
While Hawks snared the upsets in the Peter McDonald Premiership and Women's league tag, CYMS won the lower grades with Luke Trott scoring two tries in the 30-14 route in Group 10 reserve grade while Flynn Fay also bagged a double for the Green and Golds in their 26-16 under 18s win.
PETER MCDONALD CUP: HAWKS 20 (Alexander Prout 2, Jess Buchan tries, Ryan Manning 4 goals) def ORANGE CYMS 16 (Marcel Ikinofo 2, William Cusack tries, Patrick Williams 2 goals)
RESERVE GRADE: ORANGE CYMS 30 (Luke Trott 2, Kaelen Monk, Edward Morrish, Mitchell Britt tries, Ryan Moore 3 goals) def HAWKS 14 (Michael Cooper, Levi Russell, Aden Fraser tries, Glen Maxwell 1 goal)
UNDER 18S: ORANGE CYMS 26 (Flynn Fahey 2, Flynn Packham, Arnie Tancred, Lochie Jacobs tries, Nick Murphy 3 goals) def HAWKS 16 (Brodie Tarleton, Ethan Young, Mack Selwood tries, Ollie Connaughton 2 goals)
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
