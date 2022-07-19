A trailblazer, a big voice and someone who has "broken biases" were the traits at the top of Amorette Zielinski's list, as she eyed off special guests for the second awards event - and she found it in Aussie media personality, Erin Molan.
Event organiser and founder of the online group, Central West Mums, Mrs Zielinski confirmed the broadcaster, radio presenter and newspaper columnist as this year's keynote speaker for The Central West Mummy Awards on November 19.
"The largest part of our group is about online connectedness, especially in terms of contributing positively to social togetherness and building community resilience," Mrs Zielinski said.
"[Erin Molan] is career-driven, she's a single mum, she's persevered through challenges and has really pushed her way through to forge change in society, especially with anti-bullying movements around online trolling.
"With our group's values in maintaining a safe space online, along with us pushing for that high-level of social capital to cope better with adversity, conflict and change ... Erin's the perfect example of that advocacy."
During her career, Ms Molan has navigated her way through droves of vicious, online comments - from internet trolls openly abusing the media personality, sending public death threats - even going as far as threatening to rape and murder her unborn child during her pregnancy.
With the latter triggering an emotional chain reaction for the high-profile victim, Ms Molan chose to speak out against the impacts of incessant cyberbullying - sharing her story on public platforms to boost awareness and incite reform.
"I have been exposed to some of the vilest abuse imaginable now for over a decade," Ms Molan wrote in an opinion piece on the 9News platform at the time.
"If abuse occurs in a real-world setting - be it domestic, public, in the workplace or otherwise - there are consequences, often criminal.
"I fought and lobbied for tougher legislation on behalf of my daughter, on behalf of your children, and on behalf of every single Australian ... this will be a long journey, but it's started."
Complementing Ms Molan's upcoming appearance, Mrs Zielinski has also confirmed a local, leading voice when it comes to anti-bullying.
Known as the "bullyologist", Orange-based Jessica Hickman - who is the founder of Jessica Hickman Coaching, a motivational speaker and book author - has also just been locked in with an important role.
"Jess is all about upstanders in our community and as our emcee for the event, she is the perfect compliment to Erin," she said.
"She's also big on the fight against bullying, so this pairing is going to make for some serious wave-making in the inspiration department."
Having just launched its portal for online nominations, the Central West Mums website outlines the awards across these six categories as follows:
With both external and self-nominations being accepted, Mrs Zielinski says the awards night was designed as a way to "pay it forward" to those actioning great changes across the western region.
"There are people doing great things across our communities who never expect a thank you or ask for anything in return," she said.
"Regional people do tend to bounce back from challenges and various issues, but at the end of the day, if you have strong social networks and in your community, we know that our resilience builds and it becomes stronger when we stick together.
"Everyone can play a role in taking the time to nominate either yourself or someone else - who you know does wonderful things without the acknowledgement - and it only takes five to 10 minutes.
"And outside of the Mum of the Year Award, these awards extend across both men and women - so, it's a way for us to all pay it forward to all of the people who do great things."
To be held at The Greenhouse from 2pm to 5pm, ticket sales for the high-tea event will go live on the group's website within the next two-week period.
Nominations for The Central West Mummy Awards close at midnight on Wednesday, August 17. With finalists chosen by a panel, nominees will then go to public vote on September 21.
