What drew you to the role of Chairperson of the Duntryleague Mansion foundation and how long have you been in the role?
Orange City Council recommended that the Duntryleague Mansion Foundation Limited be formed to raise funds for the preservation and restoration of the heritage buildings and grounds at Duntryleague. I have been the Chairperson since its formation in 2013. Along with my very good friend, the late John Slade, we realised that we were going to need financial assistance from Federal and State Governments along with the Orange City Council and the general community. Council felt that all these groups would be more inclined to make donations to a body that had the sole purpose of looking after the buildings and grounds. I guess my desire to preserve this iconic building drew me to taking on the Chairperson's role.
Can you briefly outline the foundation's plans for the mansion, the timeframe and cost?
It's preservation and restoration are the main objects of the Foundation. To achieve that, not only do we have to preserve and restore, we also have to implement a business plan that will see the Mansion support itself into the future for the generations to come. Part of that plan was to make the building more user friendly and to that extent a central lift in the building is important for easy access to the building for everyone. Apart from that we are looking to bring back the back verandah of the building. Thankfully we have found the original pillars under the building. Refurbishing the rooms is also a priority as it will bring more income to the guest house which will be passed on to the Foundation. We are hoping to have this done by the 150th birthday of the mansion (2026) and it is going to cost several million dollars.
What are the major obstacles for the foundation - obviously funding is a big hurdle but are heritage constraints hard to navigate?
Yes, funding is the big issue. Whilst the community has been responsible, I would like to see some grant moneys allocated to the works. We are grateful for the contribution made by our State government through our local member Phil Donato, however, we do need to raise more money to complete the works before our 2026 deadline. Our development application has been approved and I would like to thank our Heritage Architect, Ian Stapleton from Lucas Stapleton Johnson for his work along with the cooperation we received from the Heritage Office. Our main aim at this time is to continue to talk to governments about funding and making some of the corporates aware of our plight.
Duntryleague was built in 1876, what goes into the day-to-day maintenance of the building?
Apart from the day to day cleaning and maintenance of the guest rooms and public areas a building of this age requires a lot of maintenance. General repairs and painting programs are at the top of our list. Our gardens are a real highlight for visitors to Duntryleague and we are fortunate to have a group of ladies who delight in looking after the gardens. They are very proud of them and we are fortunate to have such wonderful helpers. For those visiting the building and gardens, they will notice that there is something being done or completed each time they are there.
How important do you believe the Duntryleague mansion is to Orange and the central west?
There is no doubt, the mansion at Duntryleague is the "City Icon". It is regularly used by Council and local business in advertising and wherever you travel in Australia, everyone knows Duntryleague. It is not just important for Orange. Our surrounding cities, towns and villages benefit from what the mansion at Duntryleague means to the history of the area, the state and the nation. It is such a vital part of our history and the community in general are becoming more and more interested in history and heritage. We must make sure that the heritage and grounds at Duntryleague are preserved and maintained for future generations. With my friends on the Foundation and our supporters, I am sure we will be able to achieve that.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
