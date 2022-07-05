It's preservation and restoration are the main objects of the Foundation. To achieve that, not only do we have to preserve and restore, we also have to implement a business plan that will see the Mansion support itself into the future for the generations to come. Part of that plan was to make the building more user friendly and to that extent a central lift in the building is important for easy access to the building for everyone. Apart from that we are looking to bring back the back verandah of the building. Thankfully we have found the original pillars under the building. Refurbishing the rooms is also a priority as it will bring more income to the guest house which will be passed on to the Foundation. We are hoping to have this done by the 150th birthday of the mansion (2026) and it is going to cost several million dollars.