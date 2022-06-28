THE ESSENCE OF TIME: Tony Jones with Jones & Smith's award-winning Epoch gin and its latest offering, whisky aged in American or French oak barrels previously used for bourbon and sherry. Photo JUDE KEOGH

IT'S been 20 years in the making but Jones & Smith Distillery is starting to experience some of that overnight success people often talk about.

The brain-child of former TJ's Newsagency owner Tony Jones, wife Dot, daughter Kylie Smith and husband Nic, Jones & Smith this month launched its first whisky products after making an impact on the Australian gin scene with their Epoch range earlier this year.

It's been a steep learning-curve for the family but it's also a labour of love for Tony who has his heart firmly in the craft.



How did this all begin - was it a long-time dream or hobby that's developed into much more?



For years I had a long time interest in how whisky was made.



I thought Orange is big on food and wine so this would be a great addition for the area to attract visitors to Orange and the surrounding towns and villages.

What's your key to making good gin and now, whisky?



Patience and great Spring Hill water.



Carefully planning recipes and heaps of hands-on work.

What would you say stands Jones & Smith products apart from other gins and whiskies?



Do it all today and don't put it off for tomorrow. Passion and doing it properly. No cutting corners.

Cool climate is a big seller for the wine industry around this district, does climate produce a unique flavour in your spirits or do you create that flavour?



We create that flavour with our well-sourced grain and great water but adverse temperatures help with the maturation from -5 degree mornings to 35 degree days during summer and probably reaching up to 45 degrees in the distillery.

A future vintage ... Jones & Smith purchased oak barrels from Europe and American to age their whisky. A future vintage will have matured in red wine casks. Photo JUDE KEOGH

What does the future hold for Jones & Smith spirits?



Hopefully a bright future.



Everything takes time from getting approvals to making the product and of course I'm not getting any younger!



So I want it all running smoothly more sooner than later. With a name like Jones and Smith, it is a good combination for a great Australian-made spirit.



