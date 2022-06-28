IT'S been 20 years in the making but Jones & Smith Distillery is starting to experience some of that overnight success people often talk about.
The brain-child of former TJ's Newsagency owner Tony Jones, wife Dot, daughter Kylie Smith and husband Nic, Jones & Smith this month launched its first whisky products after making an impact on the Australian gin scene with their Epoch range earlier this year.
It's been a steep learning-curve for the family but it's also a labour of love for Tony who has his heart firmly in the craft.
For years I had a long time interest in how whisky was made.
I thought Orange is big on food and wine so this would be a great addition for the area to attract visitors to Orange and the surrounding towns and villages.
Patience and great Spring Hill water.
Carefully planning recipes and heaps of hands-on work.
Do it all today and don't put it off for tomorrow. Passion and doing it properly. No cutting corners.
We create that flavour with our well-sourced grain and great water but adverse temperatures help with the maturation from -5 degree mornings to 35 degree days during summer and probably reaching up to 45 degrees in the distillery.
Hopefully a bright future.
Everything takes time from getting approvals to making the product and of course I'm not getting any younger!
So I want it all running smoothly more sooner than later. With a name like Jones and Smith, it is a good combination for a great Australian-made spirit.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
