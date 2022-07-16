Central Western Daily

Prestwidge sisters front and centre in Orange Hawks' league tag derby win over CYMS

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:13am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FORD THINKING: Hawks captain Bec Ford has her progress halted by CYMS Sophie Banks. Photo JUDE KEOGH

'TURNING up for each other' reaped a reward for Hawks on Saturday when they overcame a slow start to beat local derby rivals CYMS at Wade Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.