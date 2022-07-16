'TURNING up for each other' reaped a reward for Hawks on Saturday when they overcame a slow start to beat local derby rivals CYMS at Wade Park.
A runaway try by Caitlin Prestwidge with about six minutes of first-half play remaining turned the match Hawks' way while a second-half four-pointer to sister Hailey midway through the second half cemented the win.
Keeping it in the family, both tries were converted by Bec Prestwidge while CYMS' scored a consolation try in the final five minutes through Karina Morris for a12-4 final score.
Coach Steve Pearson said the win gave an inkling of the potential the Hawks' side has, heading towards the business end of the league tag season.
"Cause the girls have other commitments, training's a bit hard," he said.
"We played St Pats here a few weeks ago and I think it was 20 points to four, a few things went against us there but the girls have made a conscious effort now to start playing as a team, together.
"Today they turned up for each other."
CYMS, who went into the match without regulars Georgie Barrett and Emily Mitchell, opened the match with the territorial advantage but were unable to convert that to points.
Later in the match Sophie Stammers and Abby Stammers created opportunities for CYMS but the Green and Golds found themselves cramped by Hawks' scrambling defence.
Hawks were well-served by Clarke, the Prestwidge girls and captain Bec Ford.
CYMS senior player Mandy Moore said Hawks were able to use their attacking expertise down the left flank with both tries created well into their defensive area.
"They've just got a really nice left side, with Josie (Clarke) out the back and Caitlin and Hailey (Prestwidge) on the inside, they're just smart players that can move the ball well and they're fast," she said.
For CYMS, Hope Gibson played well at fullback while leaders Torrie Moore and Tegan Ryan had good games in the middle.
Pearson also identified Hawks play on the edges as their strength with Clarke and Jess Pearson finding space.
Pearson said he had tinkered with the Hawks lineup for today's match which seem to work but he's hoping his players are encouraged by the win heading towards the finals and commit to regular training.
As it stands, the undefeated Bathurst side St Pats are leading the competition into this round with CYMS running second while Hawks, who forfeited their first match of the season, are making up ground.
HAWKS 12: Caitlin Prestwidge, Hailey Prestwidge tries, Bec Prestwidge 2 conversions def CYMS 4: Karina Morris 1 try
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
