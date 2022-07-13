At an extraordinary general meeting held in the Blayney Community Centre this morning the 11 members of the Lee Hostel Committee Limited voted unanimously to sell the aged care facility to Burswood Care Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Roshana Family Trust, a Western Australia based aged care group.
Chairman of the committee Miles Hedge said that if they did not sell the centre the possibility of it closing would be a disaster.
"We could have carried on as a community run aged care facility," he said, "but at the first sign we would be unable to pay our debts as and when they fell due, there would be no government bailout and the residents would have been moved by the Commonwealth Department of Health very quickly to other facilities."
If the facility had closed Mr Hedge said that there was a distinct possibility that the site would have been vandalised, people would have lost jobs and residents would have been upset by the changes, and that was not acceptable at all.
Mr Hedge said that although it may come as a shock to the community, the sale of Lee Hostel is the best outcome for all.
"Under the arrangement with Roshana, all employees will be offered employment on existing terms and their statutory entitlements at guaranteed," he said.
"In all the circumstances, this is the best outcome that could have been achieved."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
