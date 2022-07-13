Central Western Daily

Lee Hostel committee paves the way for sale to Burswood Care Pty Ltd

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Miles Hedge said that the sale of Lee Hostel is in the best interests of all involved.

At an extraordinary general meeting held in the Blayney Community Centre this morning the 11 members of the Lee Hostel Committee Limited voted unanimously to sell the aged care facility to Burswood Care Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Roshana Family Trust, a Western Australia based aged care group.

