Orange will feature on national television Friday night, courtesy of ABC program Movin' to the Country.
Presenter Kristy O'Brien follows the Argyle family, to learn how saffron is cultivated at their Lidster farm.
The notoriously-expensive spice is incorporated into cooking by Table of 10 chef, Ruben Lopez Mesa.
"We did five hours of recording and I did four of five recipes - it was actually quite fun," Mr Lopez Mesa said.
"The show is unbelievable ... I'm going to watch it with my family, because my daughters can't wait to [see]."
Summer Street's main strip, the Royal Hotel, and Cook Park appear in the 28-minute episode.
Two other towns in regional NSW are included, with the Orange segment slotted towards the end.
Movin' to the Country will air July 15 at 7.30pm, on the ABC. The show is already available on iView.
