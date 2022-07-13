Work crews have started the mammoth task of restoring the main Western rail line after a major landslip last week caused extensive damage.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it will take six weeks to for the Transport for NSW crews to restore the major rail freight corridor but freight services will be prioritised.
Advertisement
"I have been on the ground to see firsthand the extraordinary damage caused by last week's torrential rain and it's immense - 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock will need to be imported to build up the embankment and slip," Mr Farraway said.
"The scope of the work is a lot more than first expected but I have been impressed with the team effort that I saw.
"My number one priority is to get the Main Western line opened as soon as it's safe so that freight operations can commence, followed by passenger services."
Mr Farraway said Transport for NSW was working closely with the freight industry and rail operators with a goal of resuming some freight services in two weeks by opening the track some distance from the landslip.
"This option strikes the best compromise between keeping freight moving through that section of the track and restoring the line as soon as possible," Mr Farraway said.
"We have crews working day and night to repair the damage with teams of about 70 a shift and these numbers are set to surge to over 100 people at the height of work."
The landslip on the Main Western line, occurred late on Monday, July 5 halfway between Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
It caused the collapse of the embankment along a 20-metre stretch of track, creating a landslip more than 60 metres deep.
This landslip is in a different location to the 16-metre sinkhole that was repaired at Leura following March's severe weather event.
The landslip has caused disruption for customers that travel across the Blue Mountains on NSW TrainLink services, with the line closed between Katoomba and Mt Victoria.
Replacement bus services are running in both directions between these two stations and customers will be required to change services to complete their entire journey.
Advertisement
Customers can travel from Central to Penrith on T1 Western Line services, board a shuttle rail service to Katoomba and switch to a bus service to travel to Mt Victoria.
At Mt Victoria, customers can rejoin a rail service and travel to Lithgow. For customers travelling to Bathurst, bus services are running between Lithgow/Katoomba and Bathurst.
Services from Broken Hill will operate as normal to Bathurst and then customers transfer to road coaches for the remainder of the journey to Sydney.
Dubbo XPT services will be replaced by road coaches in both directions for the entire journey.
Customers should anticipate amended timetables, allow plenty of extra travel time and plan ahead using the transport apps or visit www.transportnsw.info/regional.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.