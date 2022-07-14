Central Western Daily

Heritage-inspired design planned for Orange's Rosemary Lane development

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
A rendering of the home proposed for 42 Rosemary Lane.

SWAPPING a 1970s style-brick veneer home for something more in line with Orange's Dalton Heritage Precinct personality is the plan for a development in Rosemary Lane.

Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

