SWAPPING a 1970s style-brick veneer home for something more in line with Orange's Dalton Heritage Precinct personality is the plan for a development in Rosemary Lane.
Plans to demolish a non-descript blonde-brick four bedroom home and adjacent carport at 42 Rosemary Lane and replace it with a heritage-inspired design are being exhibited by Orange City Council until July 27.
The block of land is in the middle of some of Orange's signature heritage streetscapes and the statement of environmental effects accompanying the development application shows a design sympathetic with the surrounds.
The proposed home will have five bedroom, open plan kitchen, covered alfresco area and a swimming pool and cover 49 per cent of the 828m2 block.
Rosemary Lane is marked by its narrow width and blue-stone street gutters with its northern side lined by a number of historic workers cottages set close to the street while its southern side features more varied setbacks.
The existing home, which also has room for six cars, is described as having an unsympathetic presence on the lane.
The report says the c1970s house is at the end of its useful lifecycle, presents an inefficient internal layout, is built from ineffective and dated materials that are energy inefficient.
The report points out Rosemary Lane consists of a range of heritage buildings dating from the latter part of the 19th century and the early part of the twentieth, while the Dalton Heritage Precinct area reflects examples of different architectural styles which are of significant importance to Orange.
The property in question backs on to March Street's heritage listed Trebanog and is in close proximity to the former Welcome Inn on the corner of March and Hill Streets.
"Representing much of the core of the city, the conservation area has an appreciable level of social significance for the Orange community," the report states. "The proposed development is appropriate in the setting and will not impact upon the heritage significance of the heritage conservation area."
According to online real estate platforms, the property was last sold in 2014 for $330,000 while its value is estimated at between $800,000 and $1m.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
