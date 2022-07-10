Central Western Daily

Blowes Clothing Cup: Bathurst Bulldogs defeat Orange Emus 28-13

EG
By Emily Gobourg
July 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE OVER: Orange Emus' right-winger, Harry Cummins got the side's only ball over the line on Saturday. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

CONSECUTIVE defeats hit hearts hard at Endeavour Oval, and giving ladder-topping teams "a sniff" let the Emus down again on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.