A grandmother in Orange has faced court, after buying a taser on the black market and failing to explain how jewellery stolen during a home invasion came into her possession.
Donna Marie Yates, of Frost Street, was charged after attempting to offload bags concealing suspicious electronics, makeup, jewellery, and the illegal weapon to an associate in 2020.
The 50-year-old woman - who has an extensive criminal record - was convicted of three offences, and faced Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to documents tendered to the court, in November 2020 Yates was joined by an associate in the spare room of her then-home on Adina Crescent.
Yates packed the taser and "a large number of items" inside two red cooler bags, a laptop bag, and a brown metal safe.
These items included more than 100 rings, necklaces, Pandora charms, and watches - some with scratched-out custom engravings such as "Happy 40th - Love Deb" and "Happy 21st".
Jewellery from a known home invasion was also included, as were two iPads, a Samsung Active 2 smart watch, two laptops, other electronics, and "extensive amounts of unopened makeup."
Yates' associate reportedly agreed to store the goods at his house, and a third friend arrived in his Ford Falcon to help with transportation.
Patrolling police spotted the sedan in the driveway, and pulled it over a short time later near the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Garema Road.
A search located the items stowed across the back seats; the associate was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for questioning.
In February 2021 Yates was cautioned by police at her home and agreed to an interview, where she admitted buying the taser and knowing it was illegal.
Yates said she bought the collection of electronics from an unnamed associate, but would not say where the jewellery had come from.
She said it was not hers, and denied knowing it was stolen; though conceded the scratched out personalised engravings were "sus."
Yates was arrested, taken to Orange Police Station, and charged with: Possession of a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing goods suspected of being stolen, and disposing of stolen property.
Solicitor Clive Hill said Yates was a different person today than at the time of the offence, and cited a long-term drug addiction, early guilty plea, and her status as a grandmother as mitigating factors.
Magistrate David Day said the offences were "aggravated by [Yates'] lengthy criminal history, mainly around drugs."
Yates was given a warning for methamphetamine use, and sentenced to an 18-month Intensive Correction Order starting from June 29, 2022.
This requires her to report to community correction officers, undertake rehabilitation, and abstain from all illicit substance abuse.
