Central Western Daily

Illegal taser bought by grandmother Donna Yates of Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 8:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Marie Yates faced Orange Local Court. FILE PHOTO.

A grandmother in Orange has faced court, after buying a taser on the black market and failing to explain how jewellery stolen during a home invasion came into her possession.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.