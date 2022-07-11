Teen transported to Orange Hospital after car and motorbike collide

A TEENAGER has suffered suspected abdominal injuries after a car and motorbike collided on Panorama Avenue on Monday morning.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to the scene just before 10.30am after receiving triple-0 calls for assistance.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three ambulance road crews were dispatched to the scene at the Mount Panorama racetrack.
The spokesperson said the motorbike rider, who had come off the bike, was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Orange Hospital in a stable condition for suspected abdominal injuries.
