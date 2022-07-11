Central Western Daily

Teen transported to Orange Hospital after car and motorbike collide

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:40am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teen has been transported to Orange District Hospital following a crash on Panorama Avenue on Monday morning.

A TEENAGER has suffered suspected abdominal injuries after a car and motorbike collided on Panorama Avenue on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.