Orange is the colour city and each autumn that moniker is earned as tree-lined streets throughout the community transfer from green to red, orange and yellow.
Although the changing leaves on the deciduous trees are a spectacle admired by locals and visitors alike, those leaves also create a mess when they eventually fall.
An Orange City Council spokesman said every year a dedicated leaf collection team deals with the large volume of leaf litter on Orange Roads.
According to Orange City Council, more than 60 tonnes of leaves were collected in a three month period this year.
The team collected the leaves leaves up until the third week of June with a vacuum type machine attached to a truck.
The council spokesman said the leaves were collected and disposed of as green waste at the council's waste facility in addition to the city's regular sweeping service.
According to information supplied by the council spokesman, once collected the leaves go through a tunnel composting service along with the city's food and garden waste.
The leaves are initially brought to the shredding facility where they are first screened for contamination with council staff looking for items that should not be there. Then the remaining green waste is loaded into a shredder.
It's then trucked to a composting facility at the Euchareena Road Resource Recovery Centre in Molong where it spends two weeks in a composting tunnel where conditions are controlled by adding water and air.
The temperature inside the tunnels can reach up to 65 degrees killing weeds, pathogens and plant seeds.
Once it's removed from the tunnels the compost is taken outside for several months until it's ready to be used on gardens, farms and sports fields.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
