Coffee drinkers in Orange are feeling the pinch, as supply chain disruptions, staff shortages, and rampant worldwide inflation force businesses to raise prices.
The average cost of a regular takeaway cappuccino broke $4.70 last month, a survey of 15 popular cafes in the town reveals.
At the retailers canvassed by this masthead, the cheapest cup was $4 and the most expensive was $5.
In 2019 the average NSW price for the same drink was about $3.95, although regional prices were generally higher at the time.
Matt Swiatkiwsky is the owner of Academy Coffee Roasters on Woodward Street, and said: "There's a lot of things driving coffee prices up at the moment."
A recent 50 per cent increase to bean prices, ongoing national staff shortages, and a five-fold hike to shipping costs were identified as the primary concerns.
Mr Swiatkiwsky said he doesn't think coffee prices will "go down anytime soon," but revealed must customers understand the pressures - and turnover has not been significantly impacted.
Coffee is often singled out as a barometer for inflation because it's a daily purchase for many people, however the price for almost all consumables has increased over the past two years.
In the March quarter of this year overall inflation in Australia hit 5.1 per cent, up from just 3.5 per cent at the end of 2021.
