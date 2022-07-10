Orange households consumed less water than they had all year last week according to the latest figures to be released by Orange City Council.
The daily water use averaged just 127 litres per person as of Thursday, a figure well below usual consumption levels, regardless of water restrictions or time of year.
It's the lowest usage since September 2, 2021.
It's now been three years since the monthly average has reported a daily per person usage of 200 litres or more per day. The maximum daily target for the current level of water restrictions for Orange residents is 180 litres per person per day, a figure that has not been passed since March 2019.
Other recent measurements included an average use of 138 litres per day on June 23, and a high of 140 litres per day on May 12.
This year's highest usage was in February when 162 litres per person was used each day but in June that consumption averaged 134 litres per person per day.
When compared with June measurements dating back to 2017, only 2020 had a lower figure of 131 litres per person per day.
The first half of 2020, recorded the lowest water use each month since 2017. It was a time when residents were trying to live with the later stages of the drought and the beginning of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns.
However, when monthly figures for the second half of the year were considered, 2021 had the lowest usage, with July of that year recording an average personal use of 128 litres per day.
The highest water consumption in the time period was February 2017 when residents used a whopping average of 288 litres each per day.
Water use education, restrictions and improved technology since then have resulted in the monthly average for daily use not reaching 200 litres per person since April 2019.
The drop in usage came at the same time as flooding caused havoc across several parts of NSW, including the Dubbo area where residents were told to boil water as their infrastructure struggled to cope.
Orange escaped the flooding issues although its water storage capacity continues to sit at 100 per cent across all its water sources including Suma Park Dam, Spring Creek Dam, Lake Canobolas and Gosling Creek Dam.
According to council figures, the water storage has been at 100 per cent since May and its been close to capacity since the end of July last year, despite a slight dip in April.
It's a significant improvement from the last drought drought two years when severe water restrictions were imposed as the town's water supply dropped to just over 20 per cent between January and April 2020.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
