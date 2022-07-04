A disability support worker has been spared jail after stealing money from "vulnerable" clients to fund a drug habit.
David Whitmill, of Kearneys Drive, withdrew more than $10,000 from the bank accounts of two individuals in his care, while employed at an NDIS provider in Orange between 2019 and 2021.
Advertisement
The 34-year-old had access to the victims' bank cards in his capacity as a team leader, and used the "position of trust" to make 90 unauthorised transactions.
The vast majority were ATM cash withdrawals between $50 and $300 at Foodworks on Dalton Street and Orange Credit Union on Summer Street.
More than half the transactions - 46 of 90 - took place while Mr Whitmill was not working, while 44 times he was on shift.
Bank records show Mr Whitmill's own bank balance was usually overdrawn during the period, by a maximum of $292.09.
No fraud was registered between May and July 2020, after Whitmill received $22,951.40 from the ATO, superannuation organisations, and a financial services business.
Whitmill was arrested at his home in January 2022, and taken to Orange Police Station for questioning.
After initially refusing to comment on the allegations, Whitmill pleaded guilty to 90 charges of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and granted bail.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Whitmill in person at Orange Local Court on Wednesday, and described the crime as an "egregious breach of trust."
He added his belief the crime was planned, said Whitmill was "preying on victims and their vulnerability," and noted the volume of offences "increases ... moral culpability."
While stating "general deterrence must loom very large," several mitigating factors were also considered by Mr Day.
These included Mr Whitmill's clean prior record, early guilty plea, low risk of reoffending and ability to repay the stolen amount in full.
Mr Whitmill's struggles with mental health and addiction - for which he has since sought treatment - were taken into account, as was the relatively small sum of money involved.
After several minutes of deliberations, a three-year Intensive Corrections Order was imposed; beginning June 29 and finishing June 28, 2025.
This requires Whitmill to complete 500 hours of community service, and pay back his employer - which has already reimbursed the victims - in full.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.