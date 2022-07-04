ORANGE escaped last weekend's predicted weather dramas relatively unscathed with the local branch of the State Emergency Services reporting a quite weekend.
While their Greater Sydney counterparts were kept busy by the major flooding caused by record rainfall, Orange crews responded to around 10 calls during the weekend with fallen trees the main issue.
Orange SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens said crews were also called to two flash-flooding rescues, one near Mudgee and another at Stuart Town but were called off mid-journey.
A tree blocking Cargo Road on Saturday night was the other major incident.
Despite escaping the weekend relatively incident-free, Insp Stevens said Orange crews and their Bathurst counterparts were on standby for the Central West.
He said both units have specialist swift-water rescue crews which were available to back-up crews throughout the area.
"At the same time we were responding to those [flash flooding incidents], Bathurst was responding to something halfway to Goulburn," Insp Stevens said.
"There's a fine juggling act to make sure, the area here, our number one priority, is always covered."
With that in mind, and with several team members on leave, Insp Stevens said Orange was not likely to send a crew to the Sydney basin.
"At the moment I don't think we will. There was certainly a request to see if we could but basically we do have a couple of our swift water personnel on leave at the moment.
"With us backing up units around here regularly and knowing this weather was coming, the smarter move was to keep resources here."
Insp Stevens said most of the warnings west of the Blue Mountains related to flash flooding and he reiterated the SES warning on not driving through swollen creeks.
"People can quite literally driving down a road that is totally devoid of water and all of a sudden find themselves swept sideways off a road, by basically, a torrent of water."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Orange received 10mm up to 9am on Monday.
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
